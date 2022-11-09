Kartik Aaryan gains 14kg for Freddy, trainer says his dedication is next level!

After relieving Bollywood of a long dry spell at the box office with his mega blockbuster, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, actor Kartik Aaryan is set to return the same year in a whole new genre and role with his next, Freddy. While the young superstar has changed 360°, from playing Rooh Baba in his last outing to Dr Freddy Ginwala, it turns out he has also physically transformed himself to play the innocent but manic dentist.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Celebrity fitness trainer Samir Jaura, who worked with the heartthrob through this transformation, shares, “Kartik is someone with a genetically lean body. So, when he was required to gain around 14 kilos for Freddy, we knew it was going to be a task. But, his dedication is next level! He was able to achieve the look well in time, following disciplined routine workouts and the right diet plan. Putting on kilos requires a well supervised process, because it is not just simply the shredding of muscles or getting ripped. He has done a fantastic job and the look came perfectly for the film.”

The superstar says, “Freddy has been one of the most interesting and surprising scripts that I have ever read. When I saw that I would also be required to gain weight for the role, among other preparations, I just wasn’t able to worry in that moment because I was so excited to play this character. And it was quite difficult, trying to put on so much weight altogether. But, under Samir’s training, we achieved the goal in time and gladly, the entire team loved the final look.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, the first teaser of Freddy dropped, which had everyone — from the audiences to the critics and the media — hailing it as extremely surprising and the most shocking one of the year.

The eye-grabbing glimpse has been the biggest talk of the town since it dropped, especially as the poster boy of comedy and romance is out there sending shivers down your spine with just his smile, as he explores a whole new and much darker space and genre with Freddy.

The first glimpse of Freddy announced the date of release as December 2 this year, on Disney + Hotstar. Besides this, the actor also has Shehzada, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3 and Kabir Khan’s untitled lined up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}