Kartik Aaryan gets ‘pardes me desh wali feeling’ as massive crowd cheers for him in US, calls it 'unbelievable'

Kartik Aaryan recently graced a Holi fest in Dallas, USA and many believe it was the biggest turnout for an Indian actor at an outdoor event in the US. The actor shared a video from the event where he is seen standing on the roof of a car while being surrounded by a massive crowd of fans. He is seen grooving to his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title song and also performing its hook step. He also waved to his fans and greeted them with folded hands. Also read: Kartik Aaryan announces Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with spooky video, to be out on Diwali 2024. Watch

Kartik wrote along with the video, “Pardes mein apne Desh wali feeling (the feeling of home abroad). My First time in US. Just Unreal. Unbelievable. THANK YOU DALLAS for so much love. This Holi will always remain close to my heart!!”

Kartik's fan page commented on the video, “Shehzada Of Millions Hearts celebrating Pre Holi festival with 8000 fans of Dallas.” A fan wrote, "Proud of youu Mann, guys keep showering love to him, lots of love and respect from my side." Another wrote, “Ab Dallas walo ke Dil chura liye ho to hamare saath Holi khelne aa jao waapis (now you have stolen hearts of those in Dallas, come back to us to play Holi).”

A paparazzo also shared a video from the fest and it shows Kartik greeting his fans with folded hands. Sharing the video on Instagram, the paparazzo wrote, “@kartikaaryan created madness at a Holi fest in Dallas, USA. The event witnessed a massive crowd - the biggest turnout for an outdoor event in US for Indian actor. The heartthrob kickstarted the festive mood with his electrifying energy.”

A fan commented on the video, “Madness nai peer pressure bolte hai (this isn't madness, its peer pressure." Another called him “my crush” in the comments section. An Instagram user also wrote, “movie dekhne kyu nhi aaye ye bhi pucho (also ask them why didn't they go to watch his movie Shehzada).”

Kartik's latest release Shehzada, also starring Kriti Sanon, Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala, didn't perform well at the box office. He is currently shooting for Satyaprem Ki Katha and has also announced his return with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

