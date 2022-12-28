Kartik Aaryan goes sightseeing on Paris holiday, fans wonder why he's 'not getting mobbed' on the roads. See pics

Kartik Aaryan has jetted out to Europe to ring in the new year. On Wednesday, the actor, who was spotted at Salman Khan's birthday party in Mumbai on Monday, shared a new photo of himself from Paris. The actor also shared glimpses of the city as he stepped out on the ‘solo’ trip. Reacting to a picture of the actor posing alone in Paris, fans wondered why he was not getting mobbed on the streets. Also read: Kartik Aaryan lost his voice 'cheering for Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe' at FIFA World Cup final

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kartik shared a photo of himself from Paris' Trocadéro Metro station. In the caption, he wrote, "Yolo (you only live once) and solo." The actor was seen alone in the candid picture as he looked away from the camera. Kartik Aaryan wore a denim shirt with puffer jacket and a pair of sunglasses. Reacting to the picture and his caption, a fan wrote, "Your fans are always with you, superstar." A comment also read, "Arey sadak par mob kaise nahi kar rahi janta (hey, how come the public is not mobbing you on the road)?" A person also wrote in the comments section, "Paris on fire."

Kartik Aaryan is on a solo trip to Paris.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, in another picture from Paris that he posted on Instagram, Kartik was seen standing against a scenic background with the Eiffel tower visible at a distance. He wrote in the caption, "Paris, Je t’aime (I love you)." Kartik, who wore a black hoodie in the picture also added red, white and blue heart emojis in the caption in reference to the national flag of France, which is tricolour and features three vertical bands of blue, white, and red. A fan commented on Kartik's holiday picture, "The temperature of Paris is going to increase now." Another one wrote, "India feels too cold today, because you're in Paris."

Kartik Aaryan posed with the Eiffel Tower in the background,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Freddy alongside Alaya F. The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar. Kartik's upcoming projects include Aashiqui 3, directed by Anurag Basu. He also has Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. The film is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and also features Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Ronit Roy. It will be released in February, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.