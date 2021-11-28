Kartik Aaryan steps out of his car in crowded Delhi street, waves at fan who calls him ‘bhai’. Watch

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy with the shooting schedule of Shehzada in Delhi. The actor travelled to the national capital earlier this week. A new video, shared on a paparazzo account, shows Kartik being surrounded by fans as he stepped out of his car in Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video appears to be from when Kartik visited a bustling locality in Delhi recently. However, whether he was shooting at the location or he decided to make an off-set trip is not clear. In Mumbai, Kartik is sometimes spotted enjoying street-side food on his way back from shoots.

The video shows Kartik standing in front of his car, with the door open. A huge crowd of fans have assembled around him to get a glimpse of the actor. One fan, who appears to be taking the video, keeps calling out to the actor as ‘Kartik bhai’, who finally responds. Kartik smiles and waves at the fan, who then gets overjoyed at having been acknowledged by the Dhamaka star.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, photos of Kartik’s look from the film Shehzada made it to social media in what appears to be a leak. For his Shehzada avatar, Kartik was seen sporting a kurta-clad look with earrings and unkempt hair. The actor himself also checked in on Instagram with glimpses of his trip to Delhi – he recently posted a selfie with the Jama Masjid in the backdrop.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan's look from New Delhi schedule leaks, actor sports earring and kurta. See pic

Shehzada is being directed by Rohit Dhawan, Varun Dhawan’s brother. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, with whom Kartik has worked in Luka Chuppi. This is the film’s second schedule – the previous one Kartik had wrapped in November. Kartik posted a selfie with Rohit then, writing: “And that’s a happy director #BecauseOfMe Schedule wrap.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kartik Aaryan currently stars in the recently released film Dhamaka, directed by Ram Madhvani. The Hindustan Times review of Dhamaka read: “…the film is indeed Kartik's most challenging performance so far. After being labelled as the monologue king, and having dabbled in romcoms such as Pyaar Ka Punchnaama films, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chhupi and so on, Kartik's Arjun Pathak in Dhamaka not only shows his range as an actor but also touches upon a different genre and emotion.”