Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali bash: Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon step out in ethnic. See pics

Two days after the release of his film Doctor G, Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap hosted a star-studded pre-Diwali bash at their Mumbai residence on Sunday. All from Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar to Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Taapsee Pannu joined the couple in the celebrations. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal also made their first appearance after throwing their wedding reception earlier this month. Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana says he doesn’t want to do regressive films

Host Ayushmann chose a black kurta pyjama and was joined by Tahira in a soft pink lehenga. His brother Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Akriti also joined them at the party. They posed with Arpita Khan outside the venue. Ayushmann's Doctor G co-star Rakul Preet Singh was in a light green sharara.

Sanya Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Manish Malhotra and Taapsee Pannu at the Diwali bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Taapsee Pannu arrived for the party in a red saree with a big gift box in her hand. Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho co-star Sanya Malhotra too arrived in a dark pink saree. Kriti Sanon, who has worked with him in Bareilly Ki Barfi, was in a white and golden saree. Their another co-star Rajkummar Rao joined them with his actor wife Patralekhaa. She was in a dramatic pink saree gown. Richa Chadha made a glamorous appearance in a dramatic silver saree while Ali Fazal kept it simple in a white kurta and denims. Varun Dhawan joined them with wife Natasha Dalal, who was in a blue saree.

Aparshakti Khurana and Akriti, Arpita Khan, Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar posed with Ananya Panday and designer Manish Malhotra at the party. Ananya was in an orange outfit. Kartik was spotted in a blue kurta and white pyjama and he even recorded a video to promote Doctor G along with Ayushmann.

Among others were Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia, Sonali Bendre with husband Goldie Behl, Shaheer Sheikh with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, producer Dinesh Vijan and filmmaker Guneet Monga.

