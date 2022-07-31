Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Satyanarayan Ki Katha is now titled Satyaprem Ki Katha after backlash, first look pic out

Actor Kartik Aaryan has revealed the new title of his upcoming film--Satyaprem Ki Katha. After backlash last year, the title of the film has been changed from Satyanarayan Ki Katha. Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, Kartik also shared the first look picture from the film. Apart from Kartik, actor Kiara Advani will also be part of Satyaprem Ki Katha. (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan's next won't be called Satyanarayan Ki Katha)

In the film, Kartik will essay the role of SatyaPrem while Kiara will be seen as Katha. Kartik posted the picture on Kiara's birthday in which he held Kiara in his arms. Both of them closed their eyes as they shared a warm embrace.

In the photo, Kiara wore a white outfit while Kartik opted for a grey T-shirt and a black jacket. He also added background music to the post. Sharing it he wrote, "Happy Birthday Katha!! Tumhaara (Your) SatyaPrem (red heart emoji) #SatyapremKiKatha @kiaraaliaadvani."

Reacting to the post, the director of the film Sameer Vidwans wrote, "Mere (My) Satyaprem aur Katha @kiaraaliaadvani." Fans also dropped comments expressing their excitement for the new film. A person wrote, "Can't wait to witness this magic, all the best to the entire team, love and luck." Another fan commented, "Bring it soon sir. Can't wait for them to meet in theatres."

Last year in July, Sameer issued a statement announcing the name change, "A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film Satyanarayan ki Katha to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans."

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures. Announcing the film Kartik had said in a statement last year, "I have been wanting to work with Sajid sir for some time now, I couldn't have asked for better collaboration. Satyanarayan Ki Katha is a musical love saga which brings together a powerhouse of people who are National Award-winning names."

