Kartik Aaryan’s fan serenades him with Tera Yaar Hoon Main and says ‘I love you’, he gives her a fist bump. Watch

Actor Kartik Aaryan got a surprise from one of his fans, who sang Tera Yaar Hoon Main from his film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety for him. In a video shared online, she described herself as ‘a great singer, bathroom singer’ before she began to serenade him, as he sat on his bike.

After the song, Kartik gave his fan a fist bump and said, “Thank you so much, so sweet.” She made sure to get a picture in that pose and, before leaving, said ‘I love you’ to him.

Currently, Kartik is shooting for Shashanka Ghosh’s Freddy. Last week, as the film went on floors, he shared a behind-the-scenes picture of himself sitting at a table but his face was covered by the clapboard. “A film that’s been close to my heart, long before it began. Finally he comes to life!! Now shooting #Freddy,” his Instagram post read.

Kartik has a number of films in the pipeline, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhamaka. He will also be seen in a ‘musical love saga’, which was previously titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha but the makers are rechristening the film to ‘avoid hurting sentiments’. Apart from this, he has Captain India, directed by Hansal Mehta.

Earlier this year, Kartik was at the centre of a controversy after it was reported that he was dropped from Dostana 2 due to unprofessionalism. While he is yet to comment on the issue, the production house, Dharma Productions, said in a statement that the film will be recast. However, no additional details were revealed.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha came out in support of Kartik amid rumours of him being dropped from other projects as well. “And by the way... when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don’t talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aryan seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet,” the director tweeted.