Kartik Aaryan shared a black-and-white picture of himself.
Kartik Aaryan shares first post since Dostana 2 recasting controversy, fans say they were ‘so tensed’

  • Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a new picture of himself. This is his first post since the Dostana 2 recasting controversy unfolded last week. He has remained silent on the issue.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 01:12 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan, in his new Instagram post, reminded fans to wear a mask for protection amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. He shared a black-and-white picture of himself sporting long hair and wearing a mask. This is his first post since the Dostana 2 recasting controversy of last week.

Fans were happy to see an update from Kartik. “Finally you posted,” one commented. “Itne time baad post kiya yaar (you posted after so long) i was so tensed,” another wrote, while a third said, “@kartikaaryan we missed you so much.” Many also complimented him on his long hair look.


Last week, rumours of Kartik’s ‘unprofessional’ behaviour upsetting Karan Johar surfaced online and it was being said that he was no longer a part of Dostana 2. Without confirming or denying the speculation, Dharma Productions put out a statement saying that they will be recasting the film.

“Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon,” it read.

Many fans were in favour of Kartik. Kangana Ranaut also extended her support to him and criticised Karan and his ‘nepo gang club’, urging them to ‘leave him alone’. She asked him not to be ‘scared of these chillars’.

“Know that we are with you, the one who did not make you can’t break you either, today you must be feeling lonely and targeted from all corners. No need to feel so, every one knows this drama queen JO, you will do very well dear, trust your instincts and be disciplined. much love,” she added.

Dostana 2 was supposed to star Kartik alongside Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya. The first schedule of the film began shooting in 2019 but was stalled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

