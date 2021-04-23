IND USA
Sonu Sood is currently recovering from Covid-19.
bollywood

Sonu Sood sends message to ‘those who show patriotism on Independence Day’

  • Sonu Sood urged ‘those who show patriotism on Independence Day’ to come forward and do something for the country now, as it grapples with a healthcare crisis amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 12:28 PM IST

Actor Sonu Sood gave a message to those who profess their love for India on Independence Day. He urged them to step up and do something for the country now, as it struggles to tackle the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tweeting in Hindi, Sonu wrote, “A message for those who show patriotism on 15th August: This is the most crucial time to do something for the country and show your patriotism.” He added a tricolour and folded hands emoji at the end.

With lakhs of Covid-19 cases and thousands of deaths every day, the situation in India remains grim. Hospitals in several states are facing a critical shortage of oxygen, beds and medicines.


Sonu has been at the forefront of several relief measures since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, from arranging transport for stranded migrant workers and students to return to their homes to helping people with medical bills. On Thursday, he tweeted, “Oxygen, Remdesivir and Beds. Morning to mid night to next morning. Just these 3 words. Sometimes I pass n sometimes I fail. But I will keep trying. God bless you all. Iam with you.”

Also see: Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul’s son Ved takes first steps while watching Sholay, tries to ‘save’ Hema Malini from Gabbar

In an earlier tweet, Sonu lamented that some were taking advantage of the healthcare crisis in the country. He wrote in Hindi, “I had seen movie tickets being sold in black. Now, I see life-saving medicines and oxygen also being sold in black.”

Last week, Sonu tested positive for the virus and informed fans and well-wishers that he is under home quarantine. “Covid - positive. Mood & spirit - super positive. Hi everyone, this is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for Covid-19. As a part of precautions I have already quarantined myself & taking utmost care, but don’t worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I’m always there for you all,” he wrote in a message on Instagram.

sonu sood covid-19 in india

Story Saved
