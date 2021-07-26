Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kartik Aaryan shares photos with his furry friend, Jacqueline Fernandez loves his buddy. See pics

Kartik Aaryan shared a bunch of cute pictures with his pet dog. His fans showered their love on the post.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 08:00 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan's post saw Jacqueline Fernandez react to it,

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Monday treated his social media fans to adorable photos of him, with his furry buddy.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor took to his Instagram handle and shared three pictures in which he could be seen dressed in a black hoodie while striking a sweet pose and cuddling up the furry pup.

Sharing the pictures, Kartik wrote "ise koi launch karo" followed by a heart emoji. The post garnered more than seven lakh likes.

Fans of the star couldn't keep calm after seeing the cute pictures and several of them took to the comments section of the post and bombarded it with fire and heart emojis. Many fans called them cute and adorable.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will soon be seen in Hansal Mehta's Captain India. The film will reportedly revisit one of the most successful rescue operations in Indian history.

Before that, he had announced Satyanarayan Ki Katha, the title of which will now be changed to avoid hurting any sentiments. The movie marks his first collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala.

Apart from that, Kartik will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhamaka. Earlier, he also made headlines when reports speculated that the makers of Dostana 2 dropped him from the film.

