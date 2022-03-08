Katrina Kaif gives a glimpse of her bond with six sisters on International Women's Day: 'A lot of women in one family'

Actor Katrina Kaif shared a photo with her sisters on Instagram on International Women's Day. Her sister, actor Isabelle Kaif also posted a bunch of pictures wishing her sisters and other female friends. Katrina has three older sisters, three younger sisters and one elder brother. (Also Read: Katrina and her seven siblings: Here’s all that you need to know about Team Bride!)

Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, “A lot of women in one family #womensday #sisters.” In the picture, Katrina is seen standing in the middle with five of her sisters, as they get clicked with their backs to the camera.

Isabelle also shared a series of pictures and captioned it, “To all the women who make the good times great and the hard times bearable happy happy women’s day.”

Katrina has three elder sisters, Stephanie Turcotte, Christine Spencer, Natacha Turcotte and three younger sisters, Melissa Turcotte, Sonia Turcotte and Isabelle.

In a 2009 interview, Katrina had opened up about how her mother Suzanne Turquotte raised her seven kids alone. She told Indian Express, “Yes. My parents separated when we were very young. We were raised by my mother who did a wonderful job. She raised us with the belief and inspiration to find yourself in the world. Live your dreams and find what is going to make you live life freely. She made us tough and she wasn't the kind of mother who told us to go to college and get a degree and become a doctor or a lawyer. She herself had found her fulfillment in things that were off-beat. I have one brother. He is a professional skier and a rock climber.”

Katrina been shooting schedule for her next film Tiger 3, alongside actor Salman Khan. The film will release on April 21, 2023. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline, which will also star actors Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

