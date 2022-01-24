Katrina Kaif finally shares her pics from Maldives honeymoon with Vicky Kaushal: ‘My happy place’

Actor Katrina Kaif tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal last year. On Monday, Katrina gave a glimpse of her honeymoon to Maldives by sharing throwback pictures.

Sharing the photos, Katrina wrote, “#myhappyplace." In the photos, Katrina was seen wearing a dark green and white beachwear as she smiled looking away from the camera.

One fan commented on the picture, “Honeymoon ki pics mein Vicky paaji kahan hain? Saath ki pics daliye na (Please put pictures with Vicky).” While another called her, “Queen of million hearts."

After being in a relationship for almost two years, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by 120 guests, including celebrities such as Malavika Mohanan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Gurdas Maan and Sharvari Wagh.

The couple shared their wedding photos and wrote in identical Instagram posts, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Post their wedding, Vicky and Katrina went for a short honeymoon to the Maldives and returned to Mumbai in a few days. Both of them soon started work after moving into their new house, next door to actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli.

Post their wedding, Vicky and Katrina went for a short honeymoon vacation to the Maldives and returned to Mumbai in a few days. Both of them soon started work after moving into their new house, next door to actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli.|#+|

Read More: Katrina Kaif gives peek into her and Vicky Kaushal’s home decked up with plants but fans can’t look past her mangalsutra

Katrina announced a new film with Sriram Raghvan, titled Merry Christmas. She also has Phone Bhoot, Tiger 3 and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. Vicky, meanwhile, will be seen in Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera and Laxman Utekar's next with Sara Ali Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON