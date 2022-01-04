Katrina Kaif gives peek into her and Vicky Kaushal’s home decked up with plants but fans can’t look past her mangalsutra

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos of herself lounging around at home. She has just moved into a new sea-facing apartment in the Juhu suburb of Mumbai with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

In the pictures, Katrina wore a beige zip-up cardigan with denim shorts as she posed on a grey couch. Her mangalsutra was prominently seen. The background gave a glimpse of her and Vicky’s new home, with wooden panels and shelves decked up with plants. For her caption, she just used two emojis - house and green heart. The location was ‘home sweet home’.

Fans speculated that Vicky was the one clicking Katrina’s photos. “Pic credit? We know now,” one wrote. “@vickykaushal09 Kya hi photos le rahe hai aap (What amazing photos you are taking). Keep em coming,” another commented along with heart-eyes emojis.

Many also noticed Katrina’s mangalsutra in the images. “Ahh you are looking so pretty. And that mangalsutra,” one wrote. “Kuch bhi flaunt karlo.. Mangalsutra ka baat hi alag hai (No matter what you flaunt, nothing is more special than the mangalsutra),” another said.

After being in a hush-hush relationship for two years, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by just 120 guests, including celebrities such as Malavika Mohanan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Gurdas Maan and Sharvari Wagh.

Vicky and Katrina shared their wedding photos and wrote in identical Instagram posts, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Vicky and Katrina resumed work after a short honeymoon. He is currently working on Sam Bahadur, a biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who served as the chief of the Indian Army from 1969 to 1973. She, meanwhile, is shooting for Sriram Raghavan’s thriller Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

