Here’s all that you need to know about Team Bride!

With buzz and excitement over the grand wedding of actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan, and their families joining the festivities, we bring you all you need to know about Katrina and her siblings.

Katrina has come a long way from making her film debut in India with her 2003 film, Boom. The actor has three older sisters, three younger sisters and one elder brother.

Katrina’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel

Her brother Sebastien Laurent Michel is the second child of the family. He is a furniture designer and an adventure junkie.

Sebastien is expected to be the best man at her wedding. He arrived in Mumbai days before the wedding and was seen with her often.

Stephanie Turcotte with her dog.

Katrina’s oldest sister, 44, is Stephanie Turcotte. She is an extremely private person.

Katrina with her sisters at Christine’s wedding. From left: Stephanie Turcotte, Melissa Turcotte, Sonia Turcotte, Christine Spencer, Natacha Turcotte, Isabelle and Katrina.

Her third sibling is Christine Turcotte, 40, who is married to Nat Spencer and is a homemaker.

Katrina at Natacha’s wedding with her family

Natacha with her husband, Mike O Gorman

Katrina’s third elder sister, Natacha Turcotte OGorman, 39, is a jewellery designer.

Katrina with Melissa

Katrina’s fourth sister, Melissa Turcotte, 36, is a mathematician and a scholar. She completed her MSc Mathematics degree at Imperial College in 2009. She was awarded the prestigious Laing O’ Rourke Mathematics Award for her dissertation project, in which she found a new solution to a partial differential equation that models the behaviour of shallow water waves. Post college, she took up a consultancy role at BAE Systems, a British multinational arms, security, and aerospace company based in London, England.

Isabelle with Pulkit Samrat in the film Suswagatam Khushaamadeed

Isabelle with Katrina

Next in line is Isabelle Kaif, 30, a model and actor. She is often spotted with Katrina who helped her get a foothold in the entertainment industry.

Sonia with her brother Sebastien

The youngest of the lot is Sonia Turcotte, a photographer and a designer. She studied Graphic Designing at the University For Creative Arts at Surrey, UK.