Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Rajasthan trip is all about date night, strolls in nature. See pics

Star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are back in Mumbai after a quick holiday in Rajasthan where the two tied the knot last year. Reminiscing about their days in Rajasthan, on Friday, Vicky dropped a bunch of photos featuring Katrina. From a cosy date night to strolls in nature, the two made most of their days in Jawai Bandh, a village located in the Pali district of Rajasthan. (Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal return to Mumbai after Rajasthan holiday)

Vicky posted a selfie with Katrina Kaif where the two were seen out in the sun, wearing shades and warm clothes. It was followed by a glimpse of them exploring nature. They also enjoyed a date night during the sunset in a picturesque location. The photo dump also included solo photos of Vicky, which might have been clicked by Katrina. In one of them, Vicky was shirtless while posing behind cactus.

Sharing the photos, Vicky wrote in the caption, “Khamma Ghani (Many greetings).” Responding to them, a fan wrote, “These photos hurt me ... But you look sooo cuteee together.” “The last picture is SO HAWTTT,” added another one about Vicky’s shirtless photo. Someone also commented, “Beautiful pictures of a perfect couple.”

Katrina and Vicky returned to Mumbai on Thursday. They were seen heading to their car at Mumbai airport. A video of Katrina and Vicky outside the airport was earlier shared online, in which fans mobbed the couple for clicking photos with them.

Earlier Katrina had posted photos with Vicky from Rajasthan. She shared a solo picture of herself, and a couple of pictures of herself. In one photo, Vicky posed in the rugged terrains of Rajasthan. The photos also included a look at rare animals they spotted during their jungle safari in Jawai Bandh.

Katrina and Vicky left for their Rajasthan holiday after celebrating Christmas with their family. They hosted a Christmas dinner followed by a pyjama party for close friends and family in Mumbai. Katrina had treated fans with photos. In them, she and Vicky joined his parents Sham Kaushal and Veena and brother Sunny Kaushal as well as her sister Isabelle Kaif.

Vicky and Katrina recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. While Katrina will be next seen in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 and Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas, Vicky has Sam Bahadur, Laxman Utekar's next and Anand Tiwari's next in the pipeline.

