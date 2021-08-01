Katrina Kaif bursts out laughing mid-dance, aces candid shots in ‘photoshoot BTS dump’. Watch

Actor Katrina Kaif joined the long list of celebrities who embraced the ‘photo dump’ trend on social media, wherein they share a carousel of images, with a single caption. She posted a number of behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from a recent shoot on Instagram and wrote, “Photoshoot bts dump.” She added a sun emoji.

In the first video, featuring Katrina in a side profile, she flipped her hair and gazed at something in front of her. She burst out laughing while dancing in the second video, as hairstylist Amit Thakur did a goofy dance behind the photographer. The third and fourth were pictures of her resting against a glass surface, looking away from the camera. The fifth and sixth images were candid photos of Katrina and Amit laughing.

Katrina wore an olive green blazer over a white crop top and denim shorts in all except the second video, in which she opted for a tie-dye crop top and joggers set.

“What a fun day this was,” Amit commented on Katrina’s post, along with a heart emoji. Fans showered love on her, calling her ‘amazing’, ‘queen’, ‘beautiful’, ‘flawless’, ‘the cutest’ and ‘Barbie doll of Bollywood’.

Katrina, who made her Bollywood debut with Boom in 2003, is known for films such as Namastey London, Partner, Welcome, Raajneeti, Dhoom 3, Tiger Zinda Hai and Zero. She will be seen next in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role, with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in extended cameos. The film was originally scheduled for a theatrical release last summer but has been indefinitely delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from this, Katrina has Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.

