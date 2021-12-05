Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif heads to Vicky Kaushal's home with mom ahead of their wedding, decks up in white saree. See pics
bollywood

Katrina Kaif heads to Vicky Kaushal's home with mom ahead of their wedding, decks up in white saree. See pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities seems to have kicked off with Katrina photographed making her way to Vicky's residence on Sunday night.
Katrina Kaif was photographed leaving for Vicky Kaushal's home. (Varinder Chawla)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 09:57 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Bride-to-be Katrina Kaif was spotted heading to Vicky Kaushal's home on Sunday night, in a traditional avatar. The actors are reportedly getting married later this week in Rajasthan. 

In pictures and videos shared by paparazzi on social media platforms, Katrina Kaif was seen wearing a white saree, styled with a pair of traditional statement earrings. She left her hair loose and sported minimal make-up. While she greeted the paparazzi before stepping into her car, it isn't clear if the couple was coming together for a pre-wedding ceremony. 

Katrina Kaif makes her way to Vicky Kaushal's residence in Mumbai.  (Varinder Chawla)
RELATED STORIES

Over the weekend, Katrina Kaif and her family members have been spotted a number of times. Her mother Suzanne Turquotte, sister Isabelle Kaif and brother Sebastien Laurent Michel were spotted seemingly running errands. Fans also noticed that Vicky Kaushal lent his old car for Katrina's mother to use amid wedding preparations. Vicky, too, was spotted visiting Katrina's home on Saturday night. 

Also read: Bride-to-be Katrina Kaif struggles to close car door as fans keep taking selfies with her. Watch

Although Katrina and Vicky are yet to issue an official statement about their relationship and wedding, their friends have hinted at their relationship. Vicky's neighbour, comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek also confirmed that the wedding is happening but the couple is being hush-hush about it. 

Reports have suggested that Katrina and Vicky will be tying the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The location has been booked from December 6 to 11. The festivities will include functions such as mehendi and sangeet. 

The couple has limited their guest list to 120 people. Kiara Advani had recently confirmed she hasn't received an invite for the wedding. Among those who are expected to attend are Bharat director Kabir Khan, Aanand L Rai, Karan Johar, and Farah Khan.

Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan said, “As far as we have been informed, there will be 120 guests for four days from December 7 to 10. He said directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination. RTPCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses.”

(With inputs from PTI)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
katrina kaif vicky kaushal
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP