Katrina Kaif, in Russia for Tiger 3's shoot, enjoys a day out in Saint Petersburg. Watch

Actor Katrina Kaif, who is currently in Russia for the shoot of her upcoming film Tiger 3, on Tuesday gave her fans a glimpse of her day out in Saint Petersburg. Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures and a video as she enjoyed her day.

In a series of pictures, Katrina Kaif posed in a park. She was dressed in a purple T-shirt and paired it with a blue and white printed skirt. She opted for white sneakers as her choice of footwear. She wore minimal makeup and kept her hair open. Katrina captioned the post, "A day at the park". It was followed by a tree and red heart emojis.

Katrina also shared a video touring a street of Saint Petersburg. As the breeze blew her hair, Katrina smiled. She was wearing the same outfit as the one in her park outing. However, as the clip came to an end, she shivered rubbing her arms. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Out and about in the world" followed by a planet earth emoji.

Katrina's Tiger 3 co-star actor Salman Khan is also in Russia. Earlier, a video of him posing with fans on the sets of the film appeared online. In the video by a paparazzo account, Salman wore a maroon full sleeve T-shirt paired with a black cap.

Actor Emraan Hashmi will play the role of a villain in Tiger 3.

Tiger 3 is the third film in the Tiger franchise. The first film of the popular franchise called Ek Tha Tiger came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The second movie, Tiger Zinda Hai, had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both movies.

Tiger 3 will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be playing the female lead.

Meanwhile, Katrina will also star in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also feature along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa, actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's next directorial.