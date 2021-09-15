Katrina Kaif is ‘unusually excited’ as she goes grocery shopping, watch

Katrina Kaif was dressed casually in an oversized pink hoodie, jeans and white sneakers as she visited a supermarket. She took to Instagram Stories to share a video and said that she was ‘unusually excited’ to go shopping for groceries.

“Anyone else as unusually excited for supermarkets as I am,” Katrina wrote. In the clip, she could be seen looking at the different aisles of products in the largely empty store.

Earlier this week, Katrina bid farewell to Turkey’s Cappadocia with an Instagram post. She shared a picture from a dinner with her host Yakup Dinler and wrote, “Bye bye cappadocia @dinleryakup thank u for all your hospitality @kayakapi.” It is not known if she is still in the country.

Katrina has been filming Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The shoot kicked off in Russia and then moved to Turkey. Reports suggest that the unit will travel to Austria next. It is being said that Emraan Hashmi will play the antagonist but there is no confirmation yet.

Salman will return as Research and Analysis Wing agent Tiger, while Katrina will play Pakistani intelligence agent Zoya. Tiger 3 is reportedly directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Meanwhile, Katrina is waiting for the release of Sooryavanshi, which marks her first collaboration with Rohit Shetty. The film, which stars Akshay Kumar in the titular role of the chief of the anti-terror squad, also has Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn making cameo appearances.

Katrina will be seen playing a doctor in Sooryavanshi. The film was originally set to hit the theatres last summer but has been indefinitely delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from Tiger 3 and Sooryavanshi, Katrina will be seen in a horror-comedy titled Phone Bhoot, in which she will star alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will mark Farhan Akhtar’s return to direction.

