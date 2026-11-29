The new song from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King, Daddy Cool, was released a day ago and it has already become a hit. The peppy dance track features Kareena Kapoor, who reunited with Shah Rukh after a gap of 15 years. Kareena's dance and vibe in the song has also been praised by fans and viewers alike, as the actor has done a dance number after several years.

Kareena's look

Kareena Kapoor during the shoot of Daddy Cool.

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On Sunday, designer Rhea Kapoor shared a bunch of stills from behind the scenes as Kareena got ready for the song shoot. Kareena tried on a black dress with a punging V-neckline, and posed in front of the mirror. Another picture saw her trying on the red dress for the song, with Rhea standing beside her in the trial room. Some other pictures from the shoot, as Kareena got ready for the shot, were also shared by Rhea. “The Making of a Moment with @kareenakapoorkhan . #daddycool,” wrote Rhea in the Instagram caption.

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{{^usCountry}} Kareena commented, “Buttttt where is my fish burger with lots of mayo and fries ???” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kareena commented, “Buttttt where is my fish burger with lots of mayo and fries ???” {{/usCountry}}

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Several other Bollywood stars went wow over the styling and Kareena's confidence. Katrina Kaif commented with heart-eye emoticons, while Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “not normal na ???????” Suhana Khan, who plays the lead in King, commented, “Unbelievable!”

Kareena and Shah Rukh were last seen in Ra.One, where the two of them had a superhit dance number, Chammak Challo. The actor has been part of several special dance numbers in recent years, from Fevicol Se to Mera Naam Mary and Chinta Ta Chita Chita.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in the film Daayra. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran. After its theatrical run, it premiered on Netflix.

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About King

King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is backed by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and by Siddharth and Mamta Anand's Marflix Pictures. The film is reportedly inspired by the 1994 French film Léon: The Professional, starring Jean Reno. It is said to follow the relationship between an ageing, feared assassin, played by Shah Rukh, and his young protégé, portrayed by his daughter Suhana.

King will release in theatres on December 24.