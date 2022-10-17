Katrina Kaif says she will make Alia, Priyanka use her makeup in Jee Le Zaraa

Katrina Kaif spoke about plans for her upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in a new interview. The actor said she will be carrying all the makeup products from her own brand Kay Beauty, and making Alia and Priyanka use them as they film the Farhan Akhtar-directorial. Also read: Zoya Akhtar reveals Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt called her after Priyanka Chopra reached out to them for Jee Le Zaraa

In her recent interview, Katrina spoke about her love for makeup and how it made her start Kay Beauty, a homegrown cosmetics line. While the brand, launched in 2019, has earned Katrina Kaif a whole new fan base all together, the actor is looking forward to making Alia and Priyanka using her makeup products, when the trio films for their much-awaited road-trip movie Jee Le Zaraa.

“Jee Le Zaraa is something, which is a super exciting film. And on that film, I am going to be taking this whole range of makeup (from her beauty line) to the girls (Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra) and be like ‘Girls, now you have to use this’… We are all looking forward to it. I mean that film has had its journey, but I think, when finally it does happen, it is going to be a lot of fun,” Katrina told Pinkvilla.

Jee Le Zaraa was announced in 2021, but the filming is yet to begin. It is being helmed by Farhan, who last directed Don 2 (2011), and will see sister Zoya Akhtar in a producer-writer role. Given the duo's history of writing, directing and acting in travel-themed movies — including Dil Chahta Hai (2001) and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) — it’s safe to say that Jee Le Zaraa will be worth the wait.

In the Pinkvilla interview, Katrina also revealed she has done her makeup in many films throughout her career. The actor said, while some girls are obsessed with handbags, she was obsessed with makeup. “Makeup for me has always been a passion of mine. Some girls are obsessed with handbags, some people are obsessed with cars, some people are obsessed with clothes, for me it has always been makeup. I have done a lot of my makeup in my films throughout my career. (In) some of my songs and movies, I have done the makeup on my own; it is only later now that I have started using some of the wonderful makeup artists that I work with…”

Katrina is awaiting the release of her upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. Co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, it is scheduled to be released on November 4. Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, Phone Bhoot sees Katrina playing the role of a beautiful ‘bhoot (ghost)’ that brings up a business idea to 'bhootbusters (ghostbusters)' played by Ishaan and Siddhant.

