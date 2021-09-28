Katrina Kaif sends birthday wishes to Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal with 'sunshine, joy and love'

Actor Katrina Kaif has shared birthday wishes for actor Sunny Kaushal on Instagram. Sunny is the younger brother of actor Vicky Kaushal, whom Katrina is rumoured to be dating.

“Happiest birthday @sunsunnykhez. May your day always be filled with sunshine, joy and love,” she wrote with a picture of Sunny. Sunny reposted her message on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Thank you so much Katrina.”

Katrina Kaif's post for Sunny Kaushal.

Earlier in January, Katrina and her sister, Isabella Kaif reportedly rang in the New Year with Vicky and Sunny in Alibaug. They did not share pictures with each other but the location of their vacation seemed to be same.

Last month, there were rumours that Vicky and Katrina had gotten engaged and had a secret roka ceremony at his home. Her team denied the reports.

Later, Sunny was asked about the same in a couple of interviews. Sunny revealed the reactions of his relatives on hearing about the rumours, in an interview with Film Companion. He said that no one was really miffed about not being invited to the make-believe roka.

“It wasn’t anything like that, everybody knew it was nothing. I think, within a few hours they had clarified about it too. We don’t know how that whole thing even started. We just woke up in the morning and there was this news, and then everyone was like, ‘what is this?’ It was like the newspaper saying, ‘Today, there’s no news, so let’s print this',” he said.

In another interview with SpotboyE, Sunny had said, “I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)’. And then Vicky told them, ‘Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)’.”