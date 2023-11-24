Katrina Kaif's precious fam jam moment: Actor celebrates ‘papa’ Sham Kaushal's birthday with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif is one doting daughter-in-law. Days after she spoke about veteran action director and father-in-law Sham Kaushal and his 'love and support' for her in an interview, Katrina shared a happy picture from Sham's birthday celebration. Along with it, she wrote on Instagram Stories, "Happy birthday papa." Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal hold hands as their families join them for Diwali

As Sham cut his two birthday cakes, he was helped by wife Veena Kaushal in blowing the birthday candles. Katrina Kaif had a big smile on her face as she joined the cake cutting alongside Vicky Kaushal and his brother, actor Sunny Kaushal. Vicky had his arms around Katrina and dad Sham in the candid family picture.

Katrina Kaif on her father-in-law lauding her

In a recent interview with India Today, Katrina had opened up about her father-in-law Sham Kaushal praising her action scenes in Tiger 3. The actor said he had told her that everyone was saying she does action quite well.

Katrina Kaif told the portal, “The love and support I have got from my family is just so special. Sham ji, my father-in-law, is a very senior action director, so he was the happiest to hear praises for Zoya’s action scenes. He said, 'You have made me very proud. Everyone is saying you do action so well'. So that was really special for me."

When Sham called Katrina Kaif ‘so good’

Earlier this year, Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham had also spoken about how he felt blessed to have Katrina Kaif in the family. “We are all living with so much love. I feel it was all destiny that they found each other. It was a match made in heaven. She is so good and I keep blessing these kids so that they live happy lives. God has been very kind,” he had told in Hindi during an interview to Rajshri Unplugged.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot at a resort in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The wedding was a hush hush affair and wasn't confirmed by the actors until they shared their first pictures as bride and groom.

