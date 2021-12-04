Katrina Kaif spotted with brother and sister ahead of wedding, fans say 'now it feels like something is happening'

Katrina Kaif is keeping busy ahead of her upcoming wedding with Vicky Kaushal this week. She and her family members are in the city and are prepping for the big day. The actor was spotted post her workout Saturday morning.

She waved to the paparazzi outside a gym in a white vest and black jeggings. She also wore a mask for safety. Her sister and brother were with her at the gym and are seen exiting along with her in a video shared by a paparazzo account.

A fan said, “She looks soooo happy, bless her” Another said, “She looks so happy n beautiful.” A fan reacted, “Ab lagta he kuch ho raha he her brother and sister are here (now it seems something is actually happening as her brother and sister are here).”

Hours before, her sister Isabelle Kaif was also spotted outside her residence as she got busy with the preparations.

Isabelle Kaif outside her residence in Bandra. (Varinder Chawla)

Some fan accounts also shared a post by Katrina's brother Sebastien Laurent Michel. He announced his arrival in Mumbai on his private Instagram account. Sharing a picture of a drink placed on the balcony railing, he wrote, "India feeds the soul; debauchery in a different environment.”

Meanwhile, the district administration officials in Sawai Madhopur are also prepping for the wedding. The actors will get married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9. A meeting was conducted on Thursday to discuss the law and order arrangements for four days during the celebrity wedding. "The meeting was mainly related to coordination for smooth functioning of traffic and Transport during the wedding," Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan said.

He said directions have been given that all guests should have got both the doses of vaccination. RTPCR test is compulsory for those who have not taken vaccine doses.