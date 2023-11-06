Katrina Kaif on towel scene in Tiger 3: 'Don’t think there's been fight sequence like this featuring two women in India'

Katrina Kaif has talked about the challenges she faced while shooting for a towel fight scene in her upcoming spy film Tiger 3. In an interview with Mid-Day, Katrina, who plays Zoya in the action film, said the 'hand-to-hand fighting inside a steamy hammam' was difficult to film. She is seen wrapped in a towel fighting Hollywood stuntwoman and actor Michelle Lee's character in the scene. Katrina will be seen opposite Salman Khan's superspy Tiger in Tiger 3. Also read: Katrina Kaif returns as Zoya, says she has pushed her body to breaking point for Tiger 3

Katrina Kaif on Tiger 3 towel fight scene

Katrina Kaif returns as Zoya Again in Tiger 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina Kaif said, “It was a difficult sequence to shoot because it has hand-to-hand fighting inside a steamy hammam. [Due to the steam], gripping, fending, and landing the punches and kicks was a challenge. I don’t think there has been a fight sequence like this featuring two women on screen in India." Katrina added, “I love doing risky action sequences, and this franchise has always given me the opportunity to take things several notches higher. [In] Zoya, the audience gets to see a woman who can fight as well as a man.”

Katrina Kaif and Michelle Lee while shooting for their Tiger 3 fight sequence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about the scene, Katrina was also quoted as saying in a recent DNA report, “I’m aware that the towel fight sequence at the Hammam from Tiger 3 has gone viral. It was a very, very difficult sequence to shoot because it has incredible hand-to-hand fighting inside a steamy Hammam room so gripping, fending, landing the punches and the kicks everything was very difficult. Hats off to Adi for thinking of this brilliant scene because I don’t think there has been a fight sequence like this featuring two women on screen in India. The way Maneesh and the action team executed it was just incredible - everything was detailed out to a T. So, it was a total team effort which people are loving.”

About Tiger 3

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Salman Khan's Tiger has played a crucial role in shaping how big the YRF Spy Universe franchise is today and all the eyes are now on his upcoming film to reveal the next series of events from the spy universe.

Tiger 3 follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023). Tiger 3 will be released on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It is the third part of the Tiger franchise, and has been directed by Maneesh Sharma and stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.