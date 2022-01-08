Katrina Kaif waves to paparazzi at Mumbai airport, fans are in awe of her ‘marriage glow’. Watch

Katrina Kaif was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport - she flew out of the city on Friday evening. The actor, who got married to Vicky Kaushal last month, opted for an all-black look for her travel. She paired black leather tights with an oversized hoodie and picked black sneakers to go with the look.

Katrina waved at the paparazzi before entering through the airport gates. A paparazzo video shared on Instagram showed that she went through proper safety protocols by getting her temperature checked at the gate. She was also seen wearing a black mask and a face shield.

In the comments section of the Instagram video, fans commented about Katrina’s ‘simplicity’. While one fan referred to her as ‘barbie doll’, another described her as a ‘queen.’ Another fan, echoing the sentiments of many others, wrote: “Gorgeous! That after marriage glow.” One fan also wanted to know about her hair-care routine: “It’s so shining and healthy. I wish I knew her hair care products.”

In the comments section, fans speculated that Katrina was headed to Delhi for the shooting schedule of one of her upcoming projects. She has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, and also Sriram Raghavan’s film Merry Christmas in her line-up, in which she co-stars with Vijay Sethupathi.

On Thursday, news agency ANI reported that the Tiger 3 shoot has been postponed given the rising number of Coronavirus cases. “The time is not conducive to plan big outdoor schedules. Omicron threat is real and it is only wise that the makers are choosing to be cautious at this sensitive time. The intense 15-day schedule, which was expected to begin on January 12th, stands postponed as of now, given the surge of coronavirus cases across India, including New Delhi. This schedule will now be planned and executed at a later stage,” ANI reported, quoting a source close to Yash Raj Films.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married at Sawai Madhopur’s Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9. Their strictly guarded wedding was attended by just 120 guests.

