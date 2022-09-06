KBC 14: Contestant says his wife calls Amitabh Bachchan's film ‘faltu’, actor reacts. Watch

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Amitabh Bachchan will welcome Krishna Das. During the show, Krishna says that he thinks his wife doesn't love him because whenever he watches Amitabh's film she calls it ‘faltu’. Hearing this, a sad Amitabh asks if his films are actually bad. Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan meets fan who is blind on KBC; recalls feeling guilty: ‘I had lost functioning of many body parts but…’

In a promo clip shared by Sony Television on Instagram, Krishna says, "Sir I have a complaint about my wife that she doesn't love me." Amitabh asks “Why do you think so?” Krishna replies, "Sir whenever I watch a film of yours, she says 'kya faltu picture dekh rahe ho aap (What a bad film you are watching)'" Amitabh then rests his hand on his head and says "Pehle humko yeh baat hazam karlene dijiye (Sir let me just digest this once)" He adds, "Hum faltu picture banate hain (I make bad films)?"

Amitabh's fun conversations with the contestants on the show are often the . He recently filmed a fun matrimonial ad for a contestant on the show. In another episode he lauded a contestant for bringing his girlfriend with him and asked questions about online dating.

Amitabh is currently awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra. The film, slated to release on September 9, also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Amitabh will then be seen in the comedy-drama Goodbye. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna and will release on October 7, 2022. On Tuesday, the film's trailer was released. Also Read: Goodbye trailer: Amitabh Bachchan's traditional dad fights his modern kids over wife's cremation. Watch

Amitabh also has Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai in the pipeline. Apart from Amitabh, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa with Neena Gupta and Sarika in prominent roles. It will release on November 11. Amitabh will also be seen in Project K. The film will also star Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

