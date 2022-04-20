KC Bokadia: Things have changed, so has the filmmaking formula

Intro: The filmmaker is set to shoot two films in Lucknow and Varanasi respectively

Having made 60 films in a five-decade long career, veteran filmmaker KC Bokadia feels it’s imperative for creative people to upgrade themselves and change with time, to stay relevant. The maker of blockbuster films like Pyar Jukhta Nahi (1983), Teri Meharbaniyan and Naseeb Apna Apna (1986), is in Lucknow as he plans to shoot his next two films in UP.

“Things have changed, so has the formula of filmmaking. Today it’s an era of realistic cinema, stories which audience can relate with, also shooting in real locations is the need of the hour. Those who still want to live in old block will be left behind and fail. And, that’s the reason for the first time in 50 years I planned to shoot in Uttar Pradesh. The only shoot we have done here was in Dehradun, years ago,” says the Aaj Ka Arjun (1990) and Lal Badshah (1999) director, both starring Amitabh Bachchan.

He is set to start the shoot of his next film Signature from June 1 in the state capital. “The film stars Anupam Kher, Annu Kapoor, Neena Gupta and Mohan Joshi. Marathi director Gajendra Aihre will be helming the project. The entire team did recce for two days. Then we will start the shoot of Varanasi Express that has four newcomers. This project will be directed by Vincent Selva, from South cinema. I am looking forward to give the local talent a chance as we are set to shoot here.”

Bokadia’s last Hindi film as director was Dirty Politics (2015) and for now he has put direction on hold.

“I have directed two films that are ready to release — Punjabi film Bhoot Uncle with Raj Babbar, Jaya Prada and regional actor and Teri Meharbaniyan sequel title Two Brothers, this time it will be a revenge story of two dogs. I have five projects that are lined-up so direction has taken a back seat as it’s too much of an engagement and I don’t want other things to suffer. After all these years I have realised that production too is not lesser job!”

Bokadia is happy with the opening of OTT and web-shows avenues. “See, I’m a filmmaker and big screen excites me over and above everything. What I love doing is making cinema which surely can be viewed best in theatre but as we see that only change is constant so if any of my film is released on OTT then that too is fine…it’s just that audience should be entertained. Bas acchi film bananki ki bhook hai. I am also working for my own platform.”

