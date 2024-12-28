Menu Explore
Keerthy Suresh gets annoyed and schools paparazzi, as they call her 'dosa', get her name wrong. Watch

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Dec 28, 2024 12:08 PM IST

Keerthy Suresh had an interaction with paparazzi in Mumbai as they got her name wrong.

Keerthy Suresh is currently in Mumbai as her Bollywood debut, Baby John, was released in theatres earlier this week. The actor, a known name and face in the Tamil and Telugu industries, is now making her mark with the Hindi audiences as well. Recently, the actor was out and about in Mumbai when she had an unsavoury interaction with the paparazzi there and she had to resort to correcting them. (Also read: Varun Dhawan says he didn't pass on Keerthy Suresh's number to ‘heroes’ who wanted to date her: It was my responsibility)

Keerthy Suresh interacts with paparazzi in Mumbai,
Keerthy Suresh interacts with paparazzi in Mumbai,

Keerthy Suresh schools paparazzi

Keerthy was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday night as she ventured out after Christmas in a denim dress. Outside the venue, she posed for the photographers. During the photo-op, in a bid to get her attention, the photographers began calling out to her. However, they referred to her as Kriti. The actor immediately corrected them, saying "Kriti nahi Keerthy." The two-similar sounding names have very different meanings in both Hindi and Sanskrit.

After this, a few photographers began saying 'dosa', a term that has been used by Bollywood paps when referring to actors from the south, quite controversially so. A visibly miffed Keerthy then added, “Keerthy dosa nahi, Keerthy Suresh. Aur dosa mujhe pasand hai (I'm not Keerthy dosa but Keerthy Suresh. But I like dosa).”

Keerthy Suresh's film career

Baby John, the Kalees directorial, is Keerthy's first Hindi film. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff. The actor, however, has been prolific down south, appearing in hits like Ring Master (2014), Nenu Sailaja (2016), Rajinimurugan (2016), Remo (2016), Bairavaa (2017), Nenu Local (2017), Sarkar (2018), Thaanaa Serndha Koottam (2018). She won a National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mahanati.

Earlier this month, Keerthy tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil. The two married on December 12, 2024, in Goa in a traditional Tamil Brahmin and Christian wedding ceremony.

