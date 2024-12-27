Baby John box office collection day 3: Varun Dhawan film fails to sustain opening day momentum

Baby John box office collection day 3: Varun Dhawan's latest outing, Baby John, burst out of the gates with a double-digit opening day haul on Christmas, sparking hopes of a blockbuster run. But, in a disappointing turn of events, the film's box office fortunes have taken a hit, with collections dwindling for the third day in a row. Also read: Baby John movie review: Varun Dhawan cannot save this choppy and soulless remake of Theri Baby John box office collection day 3: The action thriller is a a remake of Theri.

Box office report

According to the tracking website Sacnilk, the film registered a business of ₹19.65 crore (nett). As per the report, the action thriller has been performing low at the box office continuously for the third day.

On day one, the film raked in ₹ 11.25 Cr on the opening day on December 25. It saw a 57.78 per cent decline in business, and registered business of ₹4.75 crore. The downward trend continues on the third day with business of ₹3.65 crore, taking the total to ₹19.65 crore (nett). The film had an overall 9.62 per cent occupancy in Hindi on Friday.

Baby John was Varun's biggest opening in the past five years. His 2019 release Kalank, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sonakshi Sinha, earned ₹21.60 crore on its opening day. Varun's last theatrical releases including Street Dancer 3D (2020), Jug Jugg Jeeyo (2022), and Bhediya (2022) didn’t hit the double-digit number on the opening.

However, the film failed to keep up with the pace amid strong competition from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule.

About the film

Apart from Varun, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav, with Salman Khan in a cameo appearance. The action thriller is directed by Kalees and produced by Jawan-fame Atlee. It tells the story of a cop who goes into hiding to bring up his daughter in a safe environment. However, he must face his past when her life is threatened. The film, which is a remake of Theri featuring Vijay in the lead role, opened to mixed response.

According to Hindustan Times' review, the film “starts off on a very choppy note, and there’s no soul for about 40 minutes”. “Overall, there’s nothing much that makes Baby John stand out apart from the action. It’s watchable if you can sit through the boring songs, and the atrocious first half hour. PS- Please stop wasting Salman Khan for a cameo in every other film. Kitni baar use karoge, Bhai?,” read the review.