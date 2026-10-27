Keerthy Suresh says ‘financial stability went for a toss’ during career lull even after Mahanati's success

Keerthy Suresh is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Akka, co-starring Radhika Apte. In a recent interaction, the actor spoke about the career lull she faced after Mahanati (2018), the biopic on late actor Savitri. Although she won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film, she did not receive any new projects for six months after its release.

‘My financial stability was going for a toss’

Keerthy Suresh will next be seen in Akka with Radhika Apte.

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Speaking to News18, Keerthy recalled that she did not view the break as something unpleasant but was happy to have some time off after shooting back-to-back films. However, she soon realised that her financial stability was taking a hit as new projects stopped coming her way.

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“First of all, I needed a break at that time because I was working back-to-back. In a way, I was happy until I realised that my financial stability was going for a toss. But in those six months, I started doing nicer things.”

‘My face is working, so why should I reduce weight?’

Deep Dive Why did Keerthy Suresh face a career lull after Mahanati? She said filmmakers struggled to decide what roles to offer her after the film changed how she was perceived. She received no new projects for six months, which affected her financial stability. Why did Keerthy Suresh choose to do the web series Akka despite being advised against streaming? Keerthy said she does not consider streaming inferior to films and believes both mediums go hand in hand. She wants to try different projects and roles rather than work in just one format. What character does Keerthy Suresh play in Akka? She plays Bhavani, one of the powerful women who rule Pernuru. Keerthy describes her as calm and composed, with a strong leadership presence.

Keerthy, who has previously spoken about being body-shamed, shared that she also used the break to get into shape.

“I used the time to transform myself and take care of my body. From 2013 to 2018, I only used to shoot, eat, sleep and repeat. There was nothing called workout in my life. I was like, ‘Mera face toh kaam kar raha hai (My face is working), why do I’ve to worry about my body?’ But that wasn’t the right perspective. I was a little plump and I wanted to get healthy – not because I wanted to look a certain way. In those six months, I started working out for the first time. That’s when I had a makeover.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor added that she does not regret taking those six months off, as the experience helped her focus on herself and taught her how to manage her finances better. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor added that she does not regret taking those six months off, as the experience helped her focus on herself and taught her how to manage her finances better. {{/usCountry}}

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Keerthy also spoke about how filmmakers struggled to figure out what roles to offer her after Mahanati. Before the biopic, she had largely played girl-next-door characters, and the success of the film changed how she was perceived in the industry. She said the film eventually opened doors to more substantial roles.

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About Akka

Set in the 1980s in Pernuru, a fictional South Indian city ruled by female gangsters, Akka follows a powerful sisterhood whose control is threatened by the arrival of a mysterious outsider. The series stars Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte in the lead roles and is directed by Dharmaraj Shetty. It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 30.