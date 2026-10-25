Radhika Apte doesn't want to be part of violent films, says she doesn't get how people eat popcorn while watching skulls being broken on sinks
Radhika Apte opened up about why she doesn't want to be a part of the mass action films in fad currently.
Actor Radhika Apte has made a name for herself playing diverse roles across genres. In a career spanning almost two decades, the actor has avoided being typecast, while trying her hand at almost every genre in cinema. She is, however, averse to extremely violent films, saying she wouldn’t want to be part of the currently popular mass action genre.
Radhika Apte on violence in films
Radhika is currently promoting her upcoming Netflix series, Akka, which is about the rivalry between two gangsters. Talking about violence on screen, the actor told PTI, “what is working right now is violence, and I'm vehemently against it. So, it's a tricky situation.”
Radhika said that centred on violence appear to be driving theatrical business, a trend she is reluctant to be part of. She explained, “I don't watch those films; I find them absurd. Like, I don't understand how one can watch and eat popcorn while 50 men or women are getting beaten up, and creatively beaten up, because last time he broke his skull on a sink, so this time let's break it on some other slab, I can't compute it. So, I'd rather not be a part of it.”
‘Priorities have changed’
The 41-year-old added that her priorities regarding work are different after becoming a mother and that primarily includes reasonable working hours. “All I ask for is 12 hours of workday and not a 16-hour workday or like some time off, and it's not always possible. I also wanted to not work because nothing was worth (doing it). For me, I wanted to be with her as much as possible, and I still do because she's too small. So, I think all those things and my work is not my life. It has never been my life; it's part of my life. So, things are ever changing. Tomorrow I might stop doing everything, or I might do a lot. Who knows? So, it's not like there's one reason necessarily (for not doing films),” the actor added. Radhika gave birth to her daughter in 2024.
All about Akka
Radhika is now awaiting the release of her show, Akka, a 1980s-set gangster drama. It also stars Keerthy Suresh in the lead alongside Radhika and is set to premiere on October 30 on Netflix.
The series features Tanvi Azmi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Anshuman Pushkar and Monica Panwar in key roles alongside the two leads. Akka is the latest project to come out of the collaboration between Netflix and YRF Entertainment.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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