Khan Market ki raasta wali shopping is amazing: Kishwer M Rai

Dilli ki baarish ke beech garmi can leave anyone feeling dizzy, and that’s what happened when actor Kishwer M Rai set foot in the Capital recently. “It’s crazy... It’s terribly hot! Just when I wanted it to rain [in Delhi], it’s not raining. Hum jab Mumbai mein rehte hain, tab complain karte hain ki itni humidity hai. Yahan pe, it’s hot but it’s also loo wali garmi. I don’t know why I am wearing a blazer in the afternoon (laughs),” shares the 35-year-old, who visited the city after two-and-a-half years.

The actor was in Delhi recently to perform her play Wrong Number. (Photo: Manish Rajput/HT)

But, the heat couldn’t deter the plans of this new mommy to indulge in street shopping at Khan Market for stylish tops and umbrellas. Sharing her liking for Delhi’s vibe, she goes on to name the things she loves here. “First has to be Khan Market. Yahan par jo raaste wali shopping hai, that’s amazing. Agar ek baar pehen ke fekna hai, toh ₹300-500 ka bhi [saamaan] milta hai. It’s perfect because you buy, wear it once and give it away. In the evening, the market is lit up and restaurant and cafes [come to life],” shares the actor, who also has a favourite eating spot in the city. “I love to eat at Karim’s in Old Delhi. I also used to enjoy visiting a theme amusement park in Gurugram earlier. In the Capital, I tend to stick around Kamani Auditorium because that’s where I mostly perform,” says Rai.

Her recent trip to Delhi was to resume the staging of the play, Wrong Number, wherein she portrays the role of actor Rakesh Bedi’s wife. Getting back to the stage, she says, feels good “after such a long break”. “Of course, only [for] theatre, because TV toh main already kar rahi hoon. It’s nice to be reunited with my co-actors Delnaaz (Irani), Shweta (Gulati), Rakesh ji, and Rahul Bhuchar,” she shares. Referring to the temporary lull induced by the Covid-19 crisis, Rai adds, “Everything suffered a lot [in the pandemic]. But, I’m glad that things are back to normal and that we have started doing theatre again. Isi bahane, hum travel kar lete hain and it’s too much fun. Mazaa aata hai.”

Also working in TV shows simultaneously, Rai is in a happy space right now. But, she did have her fears while starting out. “I have always done theatre as well as TV. Aisa kabhi nahin hua ki main sirf TV kar rahi hoon. Initially, I was hesitant to take up theatre because mujhe lagta tha what if fumble ho gaya, ya [dialogue] bhool gayi... it’ll be so embarrassing. But, what I didn’t realise was that we do rehearsals before getting on the stage and that prepares you. Woh ek baar darr nikal gaya toh uske baad se it has been a [good] journey,” she concludes.

