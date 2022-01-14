Khushi Kapoor clings to dad Boney Kapoor as they watch a scary movie at home. See pic

The theatres may have shut in many parts of India but that hasn’t stopped filmmaker Boney Kapoor from continuing to watch films. In a new picture that the filmmaker posted on Instagram Stories, he can be seen watching a film with his younger daughter Khushi Kapoor at their home.

In the monochrome pic, Khushi can be seen leaning on Boney’s shoulder clinging to him while Boney holds her. “Watching a scary movie at home,” he captioned the picture.

There are speculations that Khushi is gearing up for her Bollywood debut this year. There were reports earlier that she would be making her debut with a regional language film. Khushi had spent one year learning acting in New York and at one point, was reportedly thinking of joining the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. Her sister Janhvi has studied in that institute and she even travelled to the US to help Khushi make the right decision.

However, the resurgence of Covid-19--first in the US and then in India--seems to have put her plans on the backburner for now. Recently, Khushi’s sister Janhvi had revealed that the two sisters had tested Covid-19 positive earlier this month and have since tested negative. “Hey guys! So, me and my sister tested positive for Covid-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone!!" wrote Janhvi on Instagram.

Last month, their half-brother Arjun Kapoor, half-sister Anshula Kapoor, cousin Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani had tested positive for Covid-19.

