Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kiara Advani breaks down while watching Shershaah's funeral scene, watch viral video
bollywood

Kiara Advani breaks down while watching Shershaah's funeral scene, watch viral video

A video of Kiara Advani, seemingly breaking down while watching Captain Vikram Batra's funeral scene in Shershaah, is being widely shared online.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Kiara Advani played Dimple Cheema in Shershaah.

A video of actor Kiara Advani, purportedly crying while watching the climactic scene from the film Shershaah, is being widely shared online. Kiara appeared in the war drama as Dimple Cheema, the real-life fiancee of the late Captain Vikram Batra, played by Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara Advani's fan clubs posted a video of her, aboard a flight, with tears in her eyes as she watched something on her phone. She had a mask on. It wasn't immediately clear what Kiara was watching, although the post indicated that it was the funeral scene in Shershaah, when Dimple Cheema breaks down.

RELATED STORIES

Kiara's fans took to the comments section to talk about the scene. "Really ma'am it's very emotional," one person wrote. "I also cried too much at this scene," another person commented.

Kiara, in a recent interview to Mid-Day, said that Dimple was 'moved' by the film's songs. "I messaged her after the film. This is an emotional movie for her. I want to respect her privacy right now. When I met Captain Batra’s family after the film, they said I was exactly like [Dimple]. That moved me to tears. I know the songs have deeply touched her. She must be proud that the story is resonating with people," she said.

Sidharth Malhotra acknowledged what a difficult experience it would be for Dimple to watch the film. "I never met her, but I am hoping that she's watched Shershaah and smiling. I am sure it is a very difficult watch for her as well but I really appreciate her sense of privacy and the purity she has for her love to Captain Vikram Batra," he told a leading daily.

Also read: Kiara Advani says Shershaah songs moved Vikram Batra's fiancée Dimple Cheema: 'This is an emotional movie for her'

Dimple Cheema chose to never marry after Captain Batra's death in the Kargil War, and works as a teacher in Chandigarh. Captain Batra's twin, Vishal, said in a recent interview that his family had urged Dimple to move on, but she made her decision.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kiara advani shershaah shershaah vikram batra sidharth malhotra captain vikram batra
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shershaah Vikram Batra's parents say Dimple Cheema still calls them twice a year

Dharmendra remembers late brother and actor Ajit Deol, watch

Vicky Kaushal celebrates Onam with childhood friend Malavika Mohanan. See pics

Anushka is bathed in neon glow in new pics, gets love from Dhanashree, Prithi
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP