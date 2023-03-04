Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon set stage on fire with dance performance at WPL 20123, AP Dhillon sings Brown Munde. Watch

Bollywood celebrities reached Mumbai's Dr DY Patil Stadium for the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League 2023. The first day kickstarted with powerful performances from Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and AP Dhillon. Videos and pictures from the event have surfaced online. Also read: Kiara Advani on fans' reaction to her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra: Sometimes I feel are we deserving of so much love?

Kiara Advani arrived in a shimmery pink costume with silver boots and matched steps to singer Hardy Sandhu's Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0. It is originally from her film Govinda Naam Mera, in which she starred alongside Vicky Kaushal. The video of her performance has been shared by the official Twitter handle of WPL.

Kriti Sanon also graced the stage. She performed the hook step from her dance number Thumkeshwari from her last film, Bhediya. The film also starred Varun Dhawan. Kriti wore a neon lehenga with a shimmery silver top as she packed a punch with her energetic dance moves.

Singer-rapper AP Dhillon entertained the audience with his hit tracks. In a video, he is seen walking towards the stage while singing his all-time favourite song Brown Munde. He sported an all-black look while delivering an electrifying performance, surrounded by background dancers in blue costumes. The video also featured fans at the stadium cheering him during his performance.

All three stars remained on stage when Mandira Bedi, the host, joined them. Mandira called the BCCI officials, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Roger Binny, Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, Secretary Jay Shah, Treasurer Ashish Shelar and IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal, and captains of all five teams, Smriti Mandhana (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians), Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals), Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants) and Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz) on stage. This was followed by the unveiling of the trophy.

The Women's Premier League 2023 will have a total of 20 league matches and two Playoff games that will be played within a duration of 23 days. It started on Saturday at Navi Mumbai's Stadium with a clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. The Final of WPL will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on 26th March.

