Kiara Advani reveals Karan Johar threw Shahid Kapoor off stage during her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra in new Koffee With Karan promo

The new promo of Koffee With Karan is out, and the next guests on Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show will be Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The promo offers a glimpse of their conversation with Karan, as they talk about their wedding, married life and how they keep the romance alive.

Kiara Advani recalls Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor's hilarious moment at her wedding

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to appear on Koffee With Karan.

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In the promo, Kiara and Sidharth discuss their wedding, with Karan calling it "so special". Kiara recalls how Shahid Kapoor joined Karan on stage to give him company while he was performing at the wedding. However, she reveals that the filmmaker eventually threw Shahid off the stage.

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The conversation then takes a cheekier turn when Karan asks the couple about the 'roles they play off-screen' and whether they bring any particular characters into their personal lives. Sidharth responds with a witty remark. He says, "We don't want to bring work home and definitely not into our bedroom."

Karan also asks the couple what they do to ensure their date nights do not end at dinner. Kiara, who is expecting her second child with Sidharth, places a hand on her baby bump and responds, "Bas ab humara, we wrap it up at dinner."

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{{^usCountry}} The makers shared the post with the caption, “Their Koffee manifestations came true, and now there’s a whole new chapter to catch up on.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The makers shared the post with the caption, “Their Koffee manifestations came true, and now there’s a whole new chapter to catch up on.” {{/usCountry}}

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How Sidharth manifested marrying Kiara on KWK couch

In KWK Season 7 in 2022, Karan played a clip for Sidharth from Kiara Advani's episode, where she admitted they were "more than close friends". When pressed about marriage during that episode, Sidharth smiled and shared that he was "manifesting a happier and brighter future."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's love story

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Kiara and Sidharth grew closer while working on Shershaah. The 2021 film featured Sidharth as Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara as Dimple Cheema, his love interest. The couple kept their relationship largely private before tying the knot on February 7, 2023, in an intimate wedding ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8, Kiara revealed that Sidharth proposed to her during a family holiday in Rome. She also recalled how he recreated a dialogue from Shershaah while proposing.

In February 2025, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. They welcomed a baby girl, Saraayah Malhotra, in July 2025. On October 7, 2026, they announced that they were expecting their second child.