Salman Khan to open Karan Johar’s final season of Koffee With Karan, teaser of premiere episode promises an unpredictable ride. Watch.

Salman’s appearance stands out because he is coming on the show solo. The actor made his Koffee With Karan debut in Season 4 and later appeared on the show's 100th episode in Season 5 with his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

The teaser begins with Karan hinting at what viewers can expect from the last season. “This is the finale season so this can go anywhere,” he tells Salman. The actor responds without hesitation, “Kahin bhi ja sakta hai (It can go anywhere).” The short exchange sets the mood for a season that could bring its share of candid answers and unexpected moments.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is returning to Karan Johar ’s Koffee With Karan season 9, and this time, he will be the first guest of the show’s final season. The makers have dropped the first teaser, giving fans a glimpse of the actor sharing the couch with the filmmaker once again. With Season 9 marking the end of the celebrity chat show, the premiere is already drawing attention.

Karan Johar gets ready to say goodbye Koffee With Karan has been part of celebrity conversations for more than 20 years, and he recently confirmed that the upcoming season would be its last. In an emotional video shared in late September, the filmmaker looked back at how the show came to life in 2004. The filmmaker recalled taking the idea to his father, producer Yash Johar, who was not convinced at first. “He looked at me, he said…‘Karan you going to call your friends and chat with them. You do it every day. Who is going to pay you for that?’” he said.

Yash Johar passed away on June 26, 2004. Karan went on to shoot the first episode of the show on August 16 that year, beginning a journey that would go on to become a fixture of Indian pop culture. Looking back at the guests and conversations over the years, the filmmaker said, “A lot happened. I called lovers, I called friends, I called families, I called lovers who then went on to become ex-lovers. Some of them even got married. I nearly put an end to the careers of national icons. I’m living with the word nepotism even today,” acknowledging both the memorable moments and the controversies that have followed the show.