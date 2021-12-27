Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kiara Advani says being trolled after elderly man saluted her affected her: 'Sometimes it's very unnecessary'
bollywood

Kiara Advani says being trolled after elderly man saluted her affected her: 'Sometimes it's very unnecessary'

Kiara Advani recalled being trolled when an elderly man saluted her. The actor noted that when the same situation happened with a male actor, there wasn't an ‘off comment’ against him. 
Kiara Advani reacts to being trolled. 
Updated on Dec 27, 2021 07:24 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Kiara Advani said that she was affected when she was trolled for an elderly man saluting her. The actor, revisiting the incident in a recent interview, said that a male actor was in the same position after the incident but no one trolled him for it. 

In July this year, pictures of Kiara making her way into a building had surfaced online. In the pictures, an elderly man was seen opening the door of her car and saluting her before she walked into the building. The actor was trolled for it. 

Speaking about the incident, she told Bollywood Bubble, “I remember this time and this really got to me actually. I had reached somewhere and these paparazzi again taking their pictures and they caught a moment where the security of the building I had reached opened the door and he saluted me. He was an elderly man. It wasn't like I asked him to salute me, he's a very sweet person and that's... they do that. I also respond with (gesturing a bow). Now this picture is being taken, you can't hear the conversation, you can't know whatever (is happening) but you got a picture of an elderly man saluting. I have gotten trolled for that that she's making an elderly person salute her and I'm thinking it's not my building, what are... where do... and this same situation was with a male actor and there wasn't one off comment.” 

RELATED STORIES

“So that means he should be saluted, firstly nobody is asking anybody to salute, it's their own way it's like me today I (fold my hands) ask how are you sir or whatever. It's just like, the way a female actor is trolled for some of these (things). Sometimes it's very unnecessary trolling,” she added. 

Also read: Kiara Advani reacts to Hema Malini comparisons, says ‘I want to look like myself’

Kiara was last seen in Shershaah. The film was a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara played the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. Kiara has a line of projects in the pipeline. These include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, RC15 with Ram Charan, and Govinda Naam Mera. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
kiara advani shershaah vikram batra
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP