Kiara Advani says Kabir Singh's slap scene was 'blown out of proportion': 'For me it's a love story'

Kiara Advani is standing by her film Kabir Singh and her character Preeti over three years after its release. Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was a remake of his own 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Starring Kiara and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles, the film was a box office success, but had invited a lot of criticism for glamourising misogny and toxic masculinity. Also Read| Sidharth Malhotra returns with Kiara Advani from her birthday vacation

In a recent interview, Kiara defended the film and said it would always be a love story for her. She also said that a particular scene in the film where her character Preeti is slapped by Shahid Kapoor's Kabir was 'blown out of proportion.'

She told Bollywood Hungama, "For me deep down it’s a love story and the thing about love is that it’s the only thing that will allow you to forgive certain behaviours in life. Relationships are very complex and it’s very easy for a third person, even me, to say ‘get out of that relationship’ if someone has cheated on someone, someone has not been respectful of the other person, has slapped someone. But for two people in that relationship, it is another complication altogether."

The actor added, "After that slap in the interval scene which was blown out of proportion, she (Preeti) leaves the man (Kabir). You don’t see that, you forget about that. The fact that she comes back at the end when he comes back to her, is when a section wanted that she shouldn’t have taken him back. I feel that's what made it all heart at the end when they're confronting each other, and she tells him that 'you f****ed up' basically, but at the end of the day this is the love of her life that is in front of her, and she gives in. That’s what love does I guess...When you take a scene out of the film and blow it out of proportion then you just talk about the scene, you have not seen the film in totality."

Kiara was recently seen in JugJugg Jeeyo opposite Varun Dhawan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. Both films have enjoyed success at the box office. She now has Govinda Naam Mera and Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline.

