Sidharth Malhotra returns with Kiara Advani from her birthday vacation, scolds paparazzi for hounding them at airport

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are back from their Dubai holiday. The couple had flown to Dubai to celebrate Kiara's 30th birthday. The two were spotted at the Mumbai airport arrivals late Monday. Both were twinning in black and did not seem to like paparazzi clicking them upon their return. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani spotted shopping with her brother in Dubai, fans share pics

A paparazzi account on Instagram shared a video of their arrival on Instagram. It shows Sidharth Malhotra in a white tee and black lower paired with a black jacket and Kiara in a black sweatshirt and matching pants. As they both walk together while wearing masks, they get clicked by the paparazzi. But as the photographers continue to walk along with them while clicking more pictures and videos, Sidharth gets annoyed and gestures at them to stop taking any more pictures. At a point, Kiara even tries to calm him down.

Fans of the two were however, simply happy to see them together again. A fan commented, “Inko sath dekhakar alag he khushi milti h (It gives some different happiness on watching these two together).” Another wrote, “Sid Kiara twinning game on point.” Many also addressed them as the “best couple” and “cute couple” in the comments section.

During the trip, Kiara and Sidharth also went shopping with her brother Mishal Advani. The couple was also spotted by some fans who shared their pictures on social media.

Sidharth was also among those who wished Kiara on her birthday on social media. He shared a candid video of them from the promotions of their film Shershaah. In the video, Sidharth was seen scrolling through his phone when Kiara approached him and put her hands on his shoulders. As they walked together, Sidharth asked Kiara, "Hey buddy! Kaisa hai yaar tu (How are you)," making her and everyone else near them burst into laughter.

