Kiara Advani says she ‘almost believed’ comments claiming she underwent plastic surgery

Kiara Advani will be seen as the next guest on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Pinch, and a promo of the upcoming episode was shared online on Monday. She reacted to comments from trolls, who advised her not to work with Akshay Kumar and speculated about her getting plastic surgery done.

The first comment read out by Kiara was, “I don’t want to be aware about Indoo Ki Jawaani, I want to be informed about your jawaani (youth).” She replied, “I don’t want to be aware of this tweet.” She also talked about being labelled as ‘ghamandi (arrogant)’ when she does not pose for pictures. “Arre yaar, aisa nahi hai, kuch wajah toh hogi na (It is not like that, there must be a reason),” she said.

When one internet user advised her to stop working with Akshay Kumar, her co-star in films such as Good Newzz and Laxmii, she said, “We, as people who are reading comments, hume pata hona chahiye (we should know) where do we draw the line. Don’t let it get the better of you.”

Kiara admitted that trolling does get to her. “I say that I ignore it but it is a form of protecting yourself. Be respectful towards others and understand ki yaar yeh bhi insaan hai, inke bhi emotions hote hai (that we are humans too and we also have emotions),” she said.

Kiara also recalled being plagued by rumours of plastic surgery back in 2018. She said that she ‘almost believed’ the comments herself.

“Main kisi event ke liye gayi thi, jo pictures bahar aaye (I went for an event and when the pictures that came out) on different social media platforms, there were a lot of comments about, ‘Oh, she has done plastic surgery.’ And the irony of it was main almost believe karne lagi ki maine kuch kiya hai apne aap ko (I almost began to believe that I did something to my face),” she said.