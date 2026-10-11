Pregnant Kiara Advani lounges on the beach, clicks Sidharth Malhotra, daughter Saraayah on family holiday; fans gush over her ‘mama glow’. See pics

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are on cloud nine as they prepare to become parents for the second time. Days after announcing her second pregnancy, Kiara has shared glimpses of her life with her husband and their daughter, Saraayah Malhotra.

Kiara Advani shares glimpses of her family holiday

Kiara Advani announced her second pregnancy on October 7.

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The actor shared a series of photos from her work life and holiday with Sidharth and their daughter. The first photo shows Kiara basking in the sun on a pool day. The next picture captures the family's footprints in the sand on a beach.

Other photos show the couple making the most of their holiday, from clicking a mirror selfie to Kiara enjoying a lazy day by a lake with a breathtaking view of the mountains. While Kiara kept her daughter's face hidden, she offered a glimpse of the little one's tiny feet during their beach outing.

Fans have been in awe of Kiara's glow in the photos. A fan commented on Kiara's photos, “Mama glow.” Another one wrote, “Motherhood looks poetry on you kii.” One more comment read, “MAMA - you are glowing.”

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Kiara Advani announces second pregnancy

{{^usCountry}} On October 7, Kiara announced her second pregnancy by sharing a photo of herself, Sidharth and Saraayah holding a pair of knitted baby booties. “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all👼Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude,” Kiara wrote in the caption on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On October 7, Kiara announced her second pregnancy by sharing a photo of herself, Sidharth and Saraayah holding a pair of knitted baby booties. “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all👼Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude,” Kiara wrote in the caption on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

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Kiara Advani on motherhood

Kiara and Sidharth welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, in November last year. After becoming a mother, Kiara resumed work and starred in Yash's Toxic this year, a role which she had called 'career-defining'.

During a conversation with Raj Shamani, Kiara discussed how motherhood brought about a major personal transformation, changing the way she thought, felt and made decisions. She said, “I feel, before becoming a mum and after becoming a mum, I am a completely different person. In every way. I have also come to terms with it now. I want to lead by example for my daughter. What would my daughter feel? How would she feel if I did this?”

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Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra met on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah. The war drama starred Sidharth as Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara, on the other hand, played his girlfriend, Dimple Cheema.

The couple reportedly began dating while working on the film, with speculation about their relationship making headlines from 2020 onwards. In 2022, Karan Johar appeared to confirm their relationship when he referred to Kiara as Sidharth's girlfriend during an episode of Koffee With Karan. The couple married on February 7, 2023, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.