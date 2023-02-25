Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kiara Advani shares first post as she returns to work two weeks after her wedding to Sidharth Malhotra. See here

Published on Feb 25, 2023 08:08 PM IST

Actor Kiara Advani shared her first post as she returned to work weeks after her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. Check it out here.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kiara Advani has shared her first post as she returned to work just a little over two weeks after her wedding. Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Kiara shared a brief clip as she got her makeup done. In the video, Kiara held a black and pink mirror as she winked and smiled looking into it. (Also Read | Fans call Sidharth Malhotra ‘so sweet’ as he calls Kiara Advani ‘my wife’ at event. Watch)

The actor wore a black outfit and a clip was seen in her hair. Kiara captioned the post, "Back to work (heart eyes, camera, face with sunglasses, muscle, and woman dancing emojis)." She also added that day and date to her Instagram Stories.

Kiara tied the knot with actor Sidharth Malhotra in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace, a resort near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. For the wedding, Kiara wore a pink lehenga, which was designed by Manish Malhotra. Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre.

Sharing the first pictures of their wedding a few hours after the ceremony, the couple wrote on Instagram, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai (Now our permanent booking has been done). We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

The couple hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai on February 12. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and other celebrities attended the grand reception.

Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. Earlier, they neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours. The two apparently fell in love while shooting for Shershaah, which was released in 2021.

Sidharth will last seen in the spy thriller film Mission Majnu opposite actor Rashmika Mandanna. The film streamed on Netflix on January 20. Apart from this, Sidharth will also be seen in the upcoming action-thriller Yodha opposite Disha Patani, which will hit the theatres on July 7. He also has an upcoming web series Indian Police Force, which will stream on Prime Video.

Kiara will be seen in an upcoming musical saga film Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite actor Kartik Aaryan. She was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera along with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

