Kill box office collection day 1: Karan Johar, Guneet Monga's action thriller earns 1.20 cr

Kill box office collection day 1: Karan Johar and Guneet Monga's co-production and Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt's action thriller has managed a decent opening at the domestic box office. The extreme violent film, starring Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, and marking the debut of Lakshya, earned ₹1.20 crore at the box office in India on Friday, as per Sacnilk. (Also Read – Kill review: Lakshya, Raghav Juyal kill it in this gory, gruesome bloodbath) Kill box office collection day 1: Lakshya's debut film earns ₹ 1.20 crore

Kill box office day 1

Kill enjoyed a solo Bollywood release at the box office this week after Neeraj Pandey's romantic saga Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, was indefinitely pushed after the distributors and exhibitors requested the producers. However, the holdover film from last week, Nag Ashwin's post-apocalyptic sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, continues to soar at the Indian box office. The Telugu film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

On the other hand, Kill stars a newcomer as the leading star. It's also an adult film due to extreme gore, which further restricts its audience in cinema halls. Though it's co-produced by the powerhouse that is Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Oscar winner Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment, it will enjoy a week-long solo opening run. Next Friday on July 12, Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru remake Sarfira, starring Akshay Kumar, and Shankar's action epic Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, will hit the cinemas.

About Kill

Kill is an ‘extreme violent’ film set almost entirely on a train. It's been picked up by Lionsgate Pictures for distribution in North America, where it released on more than 1000 screens on the American Independence Day of July 4. Kill has also received high praise from its global festival run, particularly at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. It will also be adapted into a Hollywood film by the makers of John Wick, director Chad Stahelski and Lionsgate Pictures.

The Hindustan Times review of Kill states, “Kill shows violence as you have never imagined, and what makes it even more satisfying are the men in action. Lakshya, who was earlier to debut with Dharma Films' Dostana 2 must thank his stars for Kill happened to him. From a doe-eyed lover to a mean machine, he just nails his part.”