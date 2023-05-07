King Charles III coronation: Twinkle Khanna becomes a part of celebrations, waves the flag of UK in funny video. Watch

Prince Harry visited the United Kingdom on Saturday for his father, King Charles III's coronation. Harry arrived alone as wife Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and Lilibet stayed back in the US. In a new video, Twinkle Khanna joked about Meghan's absence from the crowning ceremony, amid the ongoing royal feud. Also read: Katy Perry struggles to find her seat at King Charles III coronation. Watch

Twinkle Khanna shared a video of herself with a Meghan Markle mask.

On Saturday, Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram Reels to share a video of herself sitting inside a car wearing a mask of Meghan Markle and waving the flag of the United Kingdom as another person with Harry's mask, presumingly her son Aarav, sat with her. A voiceover along with the video said, "Oh look there's Harry, and in case you were wondering, Meghan is here for the coronation. Woohoo!" Towards the end of the video, Twinkle lifted her mask to reveal her face.

Many people reacted to Twinkle's video, which was shared with the caption, "Doing coronation the right way :)" Some found it funny, and others joked about it. One Instagram user commented, "Boomers being British obsessed as always." Another one wrote, "I am dying laughing!!! You are hilarious!" Many others wanted to know who was in the video with Twinkle. One wrote, "Who is that with her in the clip?" Another person said, "Is that son (Aarav) or husband (Akshay Kumar)?"

Earlier this year, Twinkle Khanna had reacted to Prince Harry and Prince William's feud in her own hilarious way, and involved her sister Rinke Khanna as she joked about herself being the ‘heir’. Twinkle also compared her sister with Harry, and called her 'spare'. Prince William and Prince Harry have been involved in a royal feud, which was further fuelled by the release of Harry's book Spare, which was released on January 10.

Twinkle had shared a black-and-white childhood photo of herself with actor-mother Dimple Kapadia, which also featured Rinkie Khanna as a baby. Taking to Instagram Stories, she had written along with their monochrome picture, "From today I am going to call my sister 'Spare' instead of Rinkie. Throw in your vote: yes or no." She wrote above her photo 'heir', and near Rinkie's face 'spare'.

Rinke Khanna is the younger daughter of the late actor Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, whose short-lived Bollywood career began in 1999 with Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi co-starring Dino Morea and Sanjay Suri.

Twinkle, who is married to actor Akshay Kumar and shares two children with him – Aarav and Nitara – made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995. After her 2001 film Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, she quit her acting career. In 2015, Twinkle made her debut as an author with Mrs Funnybones. She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad (2017), and the fiction novel Pyjamas Are Forgiving (2018).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.