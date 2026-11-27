Kareena Kapoor had first teased about a special number for King after the makers released the film's first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone on November 2. Now, the song is out and it is yet another reason for fans to look forward to King. The makers unveiled the special track from King featuring Shah Rukh and Kareena, who were last seen together in Ra.One (2011).

Daddy Cool with Shah Rukh and Kareena

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the song Daddy Cool. more less

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Remember Chammak Challo? Kareena's moves and her chemistry with Shah Rukh in that song made it a chartbuster upon release. The new song from King also features sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh and Kareena, as they match each other steps on the dance floor for the peppy track. Daddy Cool is composed by Sachin-Jigar, while Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao have lent the vocals. Vaibhavi Merchant has choreographed the song.

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“Back with Bebo… song old school, but still cool,” wrote Shah Rukh in the caption of his Instagram post as he shared the song.

Check it out here:

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{{^usCountry}} December 24 will mark Shah Rukh Khan's return to theatres with King, his first big-screen release since Dunki in 2023. The actor had a memorable year in 2023, with three releases: Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. This time, he is returning with a large ensemble cast that includes Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal among others. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan will also make special appearances in the film. About King {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} December 24 will mark Shah Rukh Khan's return to theatres with King, his first big-screen release since Dunki in 2023. The actor had a memorable year in 2023, with three releases: Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. This time, he is returning with a large ensemble cast that includes Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal among others. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan will also make special appearances in the film. About King {{/usCountry}}

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King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is backed by Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment and by Siddharth and Mamta Anand's Marflix Pictures. The film is reportedly inspired by the 1994 French film Léon: The Professional, starring Jean Reno. It is said to follow the relationship between an ageing, feared assassin, played by Shah Rukh, and his young protégé, portrayed by his daughter Suhana.