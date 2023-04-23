Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office day 2 collection: Salman Khan's film witnesses growth, mints 25 crore

Salman Khan's latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has witnessed growth and minted over ₹25 crore at the domestic box office on day two of its release. The numbers of the film has inched closer to entering the ₹50 crore club in India as its second-day earning stands at ₹41.56 crore. The growth of the film on Saturday is 62.87%. (Also Read | Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan review: Loud and senseless, Salman Khan's cringefest makes you say, 'stop it, Bhaijaan')

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office day 2 collection: Salman Khan's film has witnessed growth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been directed by Farhad Samji. The movie released in theatres on Friday. The film marks Salman's full-fledged theatrical release on Eid after four years. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, produced by Salman Khan Film (SKF), also features Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, and Bhumika Chawla. It also stars Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#SalmanKhan’s superstardom is on display as #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [#Eid]… Biz escalates across the board… #SalmanKhan + #Eid =… Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr. Total: ₹ 41.56 cr. #India biz."

He also added, "The lukewarm biz at metros on Day 1 was worrisome, but the jump on Day 2 must’ve come as a big relief for its investors… However, it’s the mass belt that has gone on an overdrive on Day 2, which means that the film should enjoy strong innings in those sectors in days to come. #KBKJ growth / decline… Sat [growth]: 62.87%."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan underperformed on the opening day. Recently, Salman addressed the issue of Hindi films' failure at the box office. Taking a punch at himself, he said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Mere words mujh pe hi bhari nahi padhni chahiye (My words should not backfire later). My film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release soon. Log ye na kahe ke kya banaye hai. (People should not question me for the kind of films I make)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Hindustan Times review of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan read, “Salman is in top form and gave it his all in doing what he does best - raw action and full on drama. He is soft, vulnerable and kind in some portions, and turns outstandingly violent in some. And he looks good in both, barring that long hair! His camaraderie with his on-screen brothers moves you, and there is a bit of a humour that he is known to bring to his characters, which makes you smile.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON