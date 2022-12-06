Krishna Bhatt to have a ‘summer wedding’, says, ‘It is a chat mangni pat byaah for us’

Filmmaker Krishna Bhatt exchanged rings with her entrepreneur partner Vedant Sarna in an intimate ceremony on Sunday in Mumbai. Krishna for the first time talks about it and shares, “We did a tilak ceremony. I just wanted his ring on my finger, so we exchanged rings as well.”

Krishna, 27, admits that she pressured Vedant, 28, to go down on one knee to give her the ring. “I had not done it yet, so I told him, you need to go down on one knee,” she mentions, while adding, “My face was stuck with a smile and the grin wasn’t getting wiped off my face. I’m so happy to spend the rest of my life with my soulmate. It’s like I’m living my dream.”

Talking about her marriage plans Krishna states that they intend to get married next year. “We are planning a Summer wedding. We are yet to get the dates. It is a very chat mangni pat byaah for us,’ she quips.

Ironically, Vedant, who originally hails from Nagpur was in the US and came to India in April this year. It was a love at first sight for both Vedant and Krishna, as she calls their love story “absolutely filmy”. “We met through a friend, exactly six months back. We never expected, (but) we fell in love the day we met. In the first meeting we knew we were each other’s soulmates. By the first week we told our families. It’s like he came to Bombay for me,” she elaborates.

On Monday, director Vikram Bhatt posted a series of pictures from his daughter Krishna’s engagement ceremony with a heartfelt note. Krishna shares, “Dad started crying the day before my engagement. One minute he was walking the next he had tears in his eyes. He was like, ‘My baby’s getting married’.”