Krishna Shroff: I got many film offers, but it didn’t spark an interest

Her father, Jackie Shroff has been a veteran in Hindi cinema, known for his cool factor. Her brother, Tiger is the best action star of his generation. But Krishna Shroff was sure about what she wanted to do in her life, and not just follow in their footsteps.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fitness and managing her MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) league are her life’s passions. People today praise her for her fit body, but what pushed Krishna into this sphere in the first place?

As we spend a day with her in the gym for a training session on her trip to Delhi, she tells us everything. “I stepped foot inside a gym for the first time at the age of 23, five and a half years ago. I was actually going through a really bad break up at that time, and since it’s your first love, or so you think… that one hits the hardest. It’s a huge learning experience. I got lost in that and forgot to prioritise myself. Once that ended, I decided to transform and I found fitness,” she says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Photo by Gokul VS/ Hindustan Times)

WHY NOT ACTING?

Why not become an actor, we ask her the question which has come her way very often. She confesses that offers were aplenty. “I got many offers, but it didn’t really spark an interest within me. I have worked on film sets, behind the camera, and it’s not as glam as people think. It’s a very different lifestyle. I believe life is too short to settle for anything which you just feel so mediocre about,” says Krishna.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She wanted to follow her passion, because it makes her adrenaline rush. Not many know that she has not always been this fit. Going down the memory lane, she recalls, “Fitness has given me a newfound sense of security which I never had growing up. I was an overweight kid and being in the limelight, considering the family I come from, and having these outside voices… it feels like they can judge, criticize you and say negative things. It was hard, and through fitness I found the confidence I didn’t have back then.”

(Photo by Gokul VS/ Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DILLI KA KHAANA

It just can’t be that we are talking to someone in the Capital, and not ask them about their connect with the city. Shroff’s eyes lighten up when you ask her the same. She exclaims, “I absolutely love Delhi. We have some of our best fighters training out of the gyms here as well. It is the fight capital of our country, and I love the energy that people have.”

Food is something the fitness entrepreneur enjoys too. Looking at her, though one would find it hard to believe. Guess her favourite Dilli ka khaana?

“I am obsessed with butter chicken! That’s one of my biggest cheat food. I always binge on it, with steaming hot cheese naan. I am a huge believer in living your life to the fullest, so I never deprive myself or restrict at all. It’s different when you have a shoot coming up, your routine changes, training does too. I believe in work hard and play hard,” she smiles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

LIFE AS A CELEBRITY KID

Shroff’s grown up in a household which was constantly under the limelight, courtesy her father. How tough was it, handling it all as a child? She says,” It’s difficult for sure. A lot of people think you are born with that silver spoon. Definitely we are blessed to have this platform that not many people can say they have. But there are also hundreds of expectations, a massive family legacy to live up to. There’s that added pressure.”